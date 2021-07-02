rizki widiyanto

Dance-hub indonesia popular wordmark logo elegant dancer dancehub logo design branding smart logo simple dance logo dance graphic design
The Dance hub - All Things Dance
Another finish project from my client. I tried to combine the abstract shape of a dancer on the letter "d" in the word "dance" hope you can recognize it too 😉

