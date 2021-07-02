Company Profile Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello People,
This is company profile Template. This Modern, Clean and Minimal Business Profile with strong typographic structure is very easy to use and customize. This Business Profile is very well organized and labelled for you to get the best result in the minimum possible time.
Features:
-A4 Size with (0.25") Bleed
-Well Organised Layer
-300 DPI, CMYK
-Print Ready /li
-Fully Customizable: Editable Text, Colour and Objects File
-Swatches Colours use
-Free Font Used
-Source file formats: InDesign (Indd), (Idml)
Get It Now
Click Here to see the full project
✉️ Feel free to knock me for freelance projects.
ofsentdesign@gmail.com
Connect with me for more cool stuff:
Facebook I Whatsapp+8801916620272 | Telegram