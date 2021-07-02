DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for SEMBANO (home furnishing company)

DEEPEN STUDIO
DEEPEN STUDIO
  • Save
Logo for SEMBANO (home furnishing company) initials home furnishing table chair graphic design branding logo catchy clever genius memorable hidden-message genius-idea
Download color palette

"S" letter in the shape of "modern & luxurious chair & table" to reflect company industry.

DEEPEN STUDIO
DEEPEN STUDIO

More by DEEPEN STUDIO

View profile
    • Like