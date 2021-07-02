TheStyle

Corporate Flyer

Corporate Flyer template
A4 Size print dimension with Bleed, Guidelines, Well Layered Organized Photoshop (PSD) version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…

PRODUCT FEATURE:

- PSD file format
- A4 Size print dimension
- Editable brand elements
- Orange Color
- 300 DPI
- Well organized layered
- Resizable & scalable
- Editable colors
- CMYK color mode
- Editable text
- Print-ready with CMYK

FILES INCLUDED:

- Photoshop File (PSD)

FONT:

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato

SUPPORT:

If you have any difficulty in editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
