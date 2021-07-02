Maria Kuznitsyna

Newsify - UX/UI concept for the news mobile app

Newsify - UX/UI concept for the news mobile app article splash screen home page figma design figma local news news paper news app ux design ui design mobile app design design
Newsify - concept for the news mobile app. Simple, clean and modern UX/UI concept. Get all your local news in one place :)

Splash screen, homepage and article page dribbble shot.

