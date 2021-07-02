Gabriela Diniz

Minimal Candle Labels

Gabriela Diniz
Gabriela Diniz
  • Save
Minimal Candle Labels jar label jar candle label template minimal label minimal design branding packaging design minimal packaging candle packaging minimal candle label candle label
Download color palette

This template is available for download on
www.etsy.com/shop/lostinideas

Thank you!

Gabriela Diniz
Gabriela Diniz

More by Gabriela Diniz

View profile
    • Like