Farhan designer 93

House Rent App- For Mobile

Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93
  • Save
House Rent App- For Mobile vector illustration logo ui ux branding typography graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
Have a nice day!
Hope you are well & safe.
Here, an idea for the Home Rent service concept. Hope you enjoy it.
Take a look at this awesome on boarding to a house rent service app!
Feel free to leave feedback, Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @farhan_designer93

Feel free to contact with me: farhan.bd.3533@gmail.com

Thanks
-------------
Amir Farhan

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93

More by Farhan designer 93

View profile
    • Like