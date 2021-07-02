Gabriela Diniz

Minimal Cosmetic Label | Packaging Design

Gabriela Diniz
Gabriela Diniz
  • Save
Minimal Cosmetic Label | Packaging Design minimal design minimal packaging label template rounded label cosmetic bottle packaging design branding minimal label label design cosmetic packaging
Download color palette

TEMPLATE DOWNLOAD
Free for personal & commercial use.
Is available on www.etsy.com/shop/lostinideas

Thank you!

Gabriela Diniz
Gabriela Diniz

More by Gabriela Diniz

View profile
    • Like