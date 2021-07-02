Das Henker Can Live

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An amazing view for a Summer Friday... So much of my design time is spent in front of a two dimensional screen; seeing these cans live caught me completely off guard.
Cheers to Das Henker with Alexandria Brewing Company. If you're in the Alexandria, Kentucky area, swing by Andy's place and grab yourself a six pack for the weekend.