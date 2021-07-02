Trevor Kinkade

Das Henker Can Live

An amazing view for a Summer Friday... So much of my design time is spent in front of a two dimensional screen; seeing these cans live caught me completely off guard.

Cheers to Das Henker with Alexandria Brewing Company. If you're in the Alexandria, Kentucky area, swing by Andy's place and grab yourself a six pack for the weekend.

