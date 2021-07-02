Khaled Mareiy

DailyUI 001 . Sign up

DailyUI 001 . Sign up colors black yellow website icon logo design ux
Hello !

This is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge!
For this first challenge, the theme is : Sign up.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
