Benjamin Righetti Website

Hi folks!
Michaël Garcia & myself were commissioned to refresh the website of the young and talented Swiss musician/organist, Benjamin Righetti.
It was a challenging project and we did our best to respect and take advantage of the Swiss style while providing an entertaining experience by making sure to have that music feeling at every step of the story.
Check it live here → https://www.benjaminrighetti.com/
Enjoy :)
Credits
• Concept & Design → myself, https://rubxkub.com
• Dev & Animation → Michaël Garcia, https://michaelg.fr/
• Photography → Grégoire Fillion, https://www.instagram.com/gregoirefillion/
