❤️‍🔥 Amber Heart

gradient montion diamond gloss 3d art crypto nft heart amber
💬 Artwork 05 in the "Visual Moods" NFT Series by Vasil Enev. The collection features surreal and abstract digital experiments with shapes, materials and colors.

📁 Details
• June 2021
• Exclusively listed on Foundation
• 3200 × 3200 (1:1)
• PNG File • 300 DPI

The original artwork will be delivered to the NFT owner through cloud storage. Bonus images included.

https://linktr.ee/vasilenev

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
