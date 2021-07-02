DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for V as victor (strategic marketing firm) memorable genius-idea isometric polygonal unique initials genius hidden-message personal marketing geometric colourful logo
'V' inside a circle like target symbol to reflect the company industry (marketing firm)
each triangle represents a specific service of the company (like logos, advertising campaigns, websites...)

