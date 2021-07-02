Smart Home Device Manager

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a redesign of an old post of mine. In this new version, I wanted to include a more thought out version with new bright and vibrant visuals. Some of the new features in this design is the ability to quickly add new lights and devices, and edit the existing ones. I would love feedback so let me know if you have any!
