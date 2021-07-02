Flyer Design | Marketing flyer | Business flyer | Corporate

Hello there,

This is about business flyer design for G-FORCE company.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :

* A4 Portrait Size

* Fully Editable Design

* Free Fonts Used

* Unique Design and Artwork

* Creative manual design

* Following Brand Guideline

* 300 DPI

* CMYK Color Mode

* Print Ready File

* PDF

* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE

Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com

WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965

Get Service, Grow Business!