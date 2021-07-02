Arman Jahir

Flyer Design | Marketing flyer | Business flyer | Corporate

Flyer Design | Marketing flyer | Business flyer | Corporate
Hello there,
This is about business flyer design for G-FORCE company.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

