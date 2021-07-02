Reagan Martin

July 4th Animation - Crafted

Reagan Martin
Reagan Martin
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This was made for Crafted's social media for Independence Day. I wanted to incorporate some different illustrations focused around the Fourth! Was fun getting to illustrate each section and make them all work together.

0704_linkedin_july4th_1200x1200.mp4
2 MB
Download
Reagan Martin
Reagan Martin
designer @ crafted • cat lover • lego expert • clt nc
Hire Me

More by Reagan Martin

View profile
    • Like