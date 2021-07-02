Destin Williams

Xtreme Cleaning minimal logo pressure washing automotive cleaning criss cross thick lines flat design logo design geometric branding letter aggressive angled monogram x
I’m very excited to reveal the final logo for Xtreme Cleaning! They specialize in pressure washing and automotive ceramic coating ✨ After narrowing down the X mark, the base logo was built upon to be housed within this nice little badge to fit the overall vibe discussed. Hope you like it!

