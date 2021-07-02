Bekeri Khari-Bousso

Domini-Prototypes Race Shop

This is a passion project that I recently started for a race shop that specializes in creating and setting up Prototype sports cars. These cars are some of the fastest in motorsports and are featured in IMSA(International Motor Sports Association), WEC(World Endurance Championship, etc. and require pure skill and fearlessness to drive.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
UP & UNDER. SWISH.

