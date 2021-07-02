Roshan Johnson

Rosedale Cosmetic Product Package Design

Rosedale is my personal branding project which includes variety skin care
products like face wash, face cream, lotions, moisturizer etc. the color rose symbolize
gentleness and elegance. the brand mainly using natural genetic products like
rose, rose water and almond combined with honey. there is also creamy
texture combined with these genetic products.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
