Prit Cee

Photoshop WIP

Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Photoshop WIP photoshop adobe monterey big sur icon macos
Download color palette

just doodling some shit. Not really satisfied with the composition or the colours yet tbh, but I'm kinda done for the night. will play around with it later.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Prit Cee

View profile
    • Like