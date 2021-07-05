Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jane Yang
Directive

IoT Solution Display Ads

Jane Yang
Directive
Jane Yang for Directive
IoT Solution Display Ads bofu display ad marketing conversion design software web saas design ux
Display ads part of a paid media campaign for client specializing in global IoT Management.

IoT Display Ad_Leaderboard.png
200 KB
Download
IoT Display Ad_Mobile Banner.png
80 KB
Download
IoT Display Ad_inline-rectangle.png
200 KB
Download
IoT Display Ad_half-page.png
500 KB
Download
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Directive
Directive
