Tesla app redesign

Recently I was often troubled by various interactions in the design process, as if the design should all prioritize the user experience defined by the interaction, or else it is bad. But this will largely bind the design, so I'm trying to redesign Tesla's car control app under the premise of trying to avoid considering user experience as much as possible, for example, the more important car control interaction function in the app can actually be achieved through a desktop shortcut card, so it doesn't have to be displayed on the desktop, which can also save part of the shi jue kong ji hope you guys can like it!