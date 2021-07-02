Studio One - Educational Podcaster is the Sri Lanka first Podcaster mobile application which used in educational purpose. A podcast is an episodic series of spoken word digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening. Streaming applications and podcasting services provide a convenient and integrated way to manage a personal consumption queue across many podcast sources and playback devices.

Studio One - Educational Podcaster helps you learn yourself by viewing pdf files and listening to audio clips. There is no internal memory usage to download files in this app, and the only way is online streaming. There are several subjects included and Several lessons regarding subjects. In one lesson there can be several pdf links. We can add our favorites as Wishlist but in this version Temporarily unavailable. Update profile data and forget password also added.

When we use video streaming to learn there was huge data consumption. But using this methodology can be reduced by a large amount. As well as podcasting is a very good medium to learn, and it helps to develop children's concentrate ability.