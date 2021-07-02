Rachel Bertsch

Camp Lacupolis

Camp Lacupolis illustration minnesota lake camp fish fishing walleye
Colorway for a final t-shirt design, we went with a blue ink but I have been really digging this color combination lately

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
