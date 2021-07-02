Yulia Kuzubova Design

CHERRY DARTY

Yulia Kuzubova Design
Yulia Kuzubova Design
  • Save
CHERRY DARTY concept fashion adobe illustrator illustrator vector repeat matching seamless textile fabric print surface floral minimalist illustration print on demand pattern licensing design pattern pattern design
Download color palette

Learn more on my project and follow me on Behance | Instagram

Yulia Kuzubova Design
Yulia Kuzubova Design

More by Yulia Kuzubova Design

View profile
    • Like