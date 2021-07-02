Design Stock

Modern Serif

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Modern Serif logo type sans typeface modern serif display ligature font
Download color palette

What's included?

Uppercase Characters
Lowercase Characters
Support 75+ Language
100 Alternative

Get The Font Here https://crmrkt.com/BJewg3

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like