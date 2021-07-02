Emma Walker

3Ps of A Brand Plan

Emma Walker
Emma Walker
  • Save
3Ps of A Brand Plan digitalmarketing branding startups socialmedia digitalmarketingagency bestdigitalmarketingcompany
Download color palette

Creating and building a strong brand requires hard work, patience, and consistency. To begin with the process of Branding, a firm needs to have in mind the three Ps of a Brand Plan— Purpose, Potential, and Promise!
It’s a simple yet tricky journey from knowing "what to do" to "how to do it"
To know more, visit: https://digitaldadi.in

Emma Walker
Emma Walker

More by Emma Walker

View profile
    • Like