Healthcare Website

Hello Creative people, I have designed this website, calendar view dashboard for vendors/medical staff so they can Get the instrumentation set, notifications & automated calendars with one click.Will love to have feedback from you guys too.

Looking forward to connect with a lot of great designers and build a great following. 😀

I'm a Top Rated UI/UX Designer on Upwork.

I'm open to work, you can contact me at: mian239@gmail.com

|Behance|

|Linkedin|

|Upwork|