Brochure Design | Admission Brochure | Marketing Brochure

This is a university admission brochure design that is for one of my client from France. He asked me to create a professional and trendy design for their institution by following France language content. That is the final output of the landscape brochure design.
IT'S KEY FEATURES :
* Width 11" x Hieght 8.5" Bleeds 0.25" (A4 SIZE LANDSCAPE)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* Creative and Manual Brochure
* Premium Image Used
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File.
