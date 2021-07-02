Revestianie Orange

Character Design Pt.3

Revestianie Orange
Revestianie Orange
  • Save
Character Design Pt.3 eternallove romel ragnarok illustration design character design philippines graphic cebu
Download color palette

A self character design I made for the game I am playing right now @Ragnarok M. This one, I added golden goat helm and a kumamon costume.

Revestianie Orange
Revestianie Orange

More by Revestianie Orange

View profile
    • Like