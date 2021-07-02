Pa's Ol' Can O' Gas

Inspiration… last week I was cleaning out my grandpa’s home preparing for his move to a retirement apartment and came across this old can of gasoline. It has been sitting tucked away in the back corner of his garage since I was a little boy.

I am not sure why out of all the objects in his home I chose a can of gas to illustrate but it stood out reminding me of younger days.

Time wears on everything. We are stained and dented and aged. But time also gives us the gift of memories.

And I collected so many from that home. Last week was the last time I will be there and that thought made me reminisce on childhood.

Well! Here is to childhood and a can of gasoline. Which should never mix.

#keepoutofreachfromchildren