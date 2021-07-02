🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Branding, packaging design and website design for Love Remedy Collective.
Love Remedy Collective Essential oils are created from the highest quality ingredients, then unfused with energy healing ranging from sound frequencies to reiki. These oils are designed to be used in personal ceremony or for the everyday.
We wanted the brand to feel meaningful, loving, intentional and meditative. All the imagery was created to be meditative. The more you look at it the more meaning you will derive from it.
These are a few of my favorite images from the brand.