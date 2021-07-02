Isabella Álvarez

Universal Parking System, for use on public roads, and private patios, using IOT, AI technology, allows intelligent reading of free spaces in cities, and with the use of our APP, the client or user will be able to locate free locations and make the payment online directly.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
