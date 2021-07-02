Josiah Z.

P4 - Outtake 01

plasma 4 custom type industrial typography inline wordmark inline type laser tech laser monogram custom wordmark wordmark identity brand identity
Recently had the opportunity work on a new brand with some close family, and pumped with where this brand identity is going. Still under wraps currently, but I'm looking forward to sharing it fully when the time comes.

This was one of the initial samples for the project that I was way into, but that had just a little too much personality.

