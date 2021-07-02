Franklin Brobbey

Settings

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey
  • Save
Settings dailyui007 007 app settings ui mobile app design minimal dailyuserinterfacechallenge dailyui daily100challenge app
Download color palette

Daily UI #007 Settings Page.

Challenge: Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey

More by Franklin Brobbey

View profile
    • Like