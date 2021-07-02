Claudia Nunez

Website | UNEX

Claudia Nunez
Claudia Nunez
  • Save
Website | UNEX ux
Download color palette

Web redesign for elderly education

Axure: https://kqw38t.axshare.com/#g=4&p=home_v2&dp=0
Current website:https://unex.pucp.edu.pe/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Claudia Nunez
Claudia Nunez

More by Claudia Nunez

View profile
    • Like