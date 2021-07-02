Isabella Álvarez

CANY SHOP

Isabella Álvarez
Isabella Álvarez
  • Save
CANY SHOP
Download color palette

Web and mobile application for the sale of products derived from Canabis and CBD, where the advance purchase of products through these digital platforms is allowed, with the incorporation of digital payment methods such as Bitcoin, or regular currency, in transaction digital.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Isabella Álvarez
Isabella Álvarez

More by Isabella Álvarez

View profile
    • Like