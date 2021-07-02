Love Remedy Collective Essential Oils

Branding, packaging and website design for Love Remedy Collective.

www.loveremedycollective.com

Bringing this brand to life was truly a labor of love and collaboration. Love Remedy Collective oils are created from the highest quality ingredients, then infused with energy healing ranging from sound frequencies to reiki. The oils are intentionally designed to use in personal ceremony or for the everyday.

We wanted all the imagery to have deep meaning, the more you look at it the more you can see, and feel connected to the earth, eachother as well as your higher self. The feel of the brand is meant to be cosmic, and meditative.