Goce Damnjanovski

Travel Website - Explore Macedonia

Goce Damnjanovski
Goce Damnjanovski
  • Save
Travel Website - Explore Macedonia ux ui
Download color palette

Travel Website design as part of the tasks of the EESTEC Design Academy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Goce Damnjanovski
Goce Damnjanovski

More by Goce Damnjanovski

View profile
    • Like