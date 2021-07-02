Isabella Álvarez

U-WIGO CONNECT (redesign)

Isabella Álvarez
Isabella Álvarez
  • Save
U-WIGO CONNECT (redesign) graphic design
Download color palette

U-WIGO is the intelligent brain of our automation ecosystem, that works on the foundation of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Capable of integrating with all of your appliances (IoT, Infrared, Radiofrequency, or Bluetooth) into a single app, providing you to control and monitor all the actions of your devices.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Isabella Álvarez
Isabella Álvarez

More by Isabella Álvarez

View profile
    • Like