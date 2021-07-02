Austin W

Heavy Metal Logotype

heavy metal logo
For this project, I wanted to create typography of my name that was reminiscent of heavy metal band logotype. I added this neon color palette to give the type a retro fell, and manipulated it in photoshop to have texture similar to shiny metal.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
