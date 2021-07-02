🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
FREE FONT!
Inspired by protest placards, "Say It Louder" is a font that was conceived bearing the single purpose of providing clout in writing.
There are so many things we need to change and normalise in this world if we want progress to happen. This lead me to designing a typeface that can be used for every voice that demands society and its policy-makers to do better. Therefore, this font is free to download and use to all.
Head to matthewblick.com/say-it-louder and use this font to change the world.