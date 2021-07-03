Sophia Huang
Directive

SaaS Management Platform | Demo Offer Campaign

Sophia Huang
Directive
Sophia Huang for Directive
Hire Us
  • Save
SaaS Management Platform | Demo Offer Campaign saas management computer software demo ads landing page marketing conversion design cro saas software web design ui ux
SaaS Management Platform | Demo Offer Campaign saas management computer software demo ads landing page marketing conversion design cro saas software web design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. SaaS Management Platform | Demo Offer Campaign Thumbnail.png
  2. SaaS Management Platform | Demo Offer Campaign@2x.png

A landing page and display ad set accompanying a PPC campaign generating demo requests for a SaaS management platform.

SaaS Management Platform | Demo Offer Campaign@2x.png
2 MB
Download
1200x628-LinkedIn Display Ad.png
200 KB
Download
336x280-Large-Rectangle Ad.png
60 KB
Download
300x600-Half-page Ad.png
90 KB
Download
Directive
Directive
Hire Us

More by Directive

View profile
    • Like