Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Budi Prasetyo

Resume CV | design simple | cv staff natural | design cv natural

Budi Prasetyo
Budi Prasetyo
  • Save
Resume CV | design simple | cv staff natural | design cv natural resources
Download color palette

job, recruitment, staff, business, resume, career, employee, human, cv, work, office, manager, employment, concept, professional, management, candidate, search, hr, resources, illustration, interview, vector, person, hiring, people, company, hand, paper, flat, businessman, form, hire, choice, document, worker, design, team, occupation, background, man, recruit, employer, application, vacancy, icon, recruiting, symbol, woman, online

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Budi Prasetyo
Budi Prasetyo

More by Budi Prasetyo

View profile
    • Like