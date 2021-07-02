Arman Jahir

Brochure Design | Data Sheet Brochure | Networking Brochure

digital brochure product brochure branding layout design datasheet design monthly datasheet company datasheet business brochure company brochure marketing design networking brochure marketing brochure datasheet brochure booklet datasheet bifold brochure graphic design brochure company profile agency brochure
Hi there,
This is a real project for one of my client, asked me to design datasheet brochure for his cielo networks company. From the complex datasheet, here is the final output with satisfaction.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 2mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
*Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

