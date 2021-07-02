Sirajum Munir Galib

Healthcare pop-up

Sirajum Munir Galib
Sirajum Munir Galib
  • Save
Healthcare pop-up ui data visualization infograph infographic medical brain health healthcare popup pop-up medical graphic
Download color palette

Circular Medical Center introduces a new stroke treatment that takes only 15 minutes. They wanted to promote this new treatment in their blog while people visit their site.

Sirajum Munir Galib
Sirajum Munir Galib

More by Sirajum Munir Galib

View profile
    • Like