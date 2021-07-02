archna dosija

Gym App

archna dosija
archna dosija
  • Save
Gym App bodyweight weights jogging yoga workout gym ux ui minimal design app
Download color palette

These are two options of one page that I made for a gym app recently. Let me know your thoughts on the same.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
archna dosija
archna dosija

More by archna dosija

View profile
    • Like