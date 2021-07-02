Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI#71 "Schedule"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI#71 "Schedule" adobe xd minimal ui app design
Download color palette

I decided to have a scheduled meeting with Keanu today... gonna ask why Matrix is just one movie and John Wick is three now...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like