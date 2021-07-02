Claudia Nunez

Microsite | Continuing education design ui
Hi! This is my first entry on dribbble and I want to show you the microsite I designed for the diplomas of the office of Continuing education. It was made in webflow
You can see it live here https://educacioncontinua.pucp.edu.pe/

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
