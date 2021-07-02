Craft Dark

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I teamed up with Craft Docs again to bring you some 🌑 dark mode 🌑 icons in a coming update! (keep an eye out for some fun alternates too 👀)
--
📢 If you need an iOS or macOS app icon, or even a fun alternate icon, I am available and would love to work with you!
Check out some of my recent work and feel free to get in touch!
Email
Twitter
Instagram